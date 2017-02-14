Guinea-Bissau: Sustaining economic growth requires political stability, says UN envoy

Special Representative and head of the UN Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau , Modibo TourA© , briefs the Security Council. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe 14 February 2017 – In the face of continued political crisis in Guinea-Bissau, a more sustained and well-coordinated approach is required to sustain economic gains, said the United Nations envoy for the country, calling for "faithful" implementation of a regionally-brokered road-map.

