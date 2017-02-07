Guinea Bissau: How the AU Can Avoid Reinventing the Wheel

On 26 November, the headquarters of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde - the movement that led the liberation of Guinea Bissau - seemed set for a celebration; a Saturday afternoon party. Loud music boomed from speakers, and people laughed and talked excitedly in the auditorium, which was bedecked with flags and a large banner celebrating PAIGCs 60 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.