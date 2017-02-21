Greenpeace ship My Esperanza in West Africa
For eleven weeks the Esperanza will sail the waters of six West Africa States - Cape Verde, Mauritania, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Senegal to raise awareness on the state of fisheries through political events, public engagement and consultations with the West-African science community. The ship tour named "The West Africa tour of hope" will provide an opportunity to make these countries' voice on protecting their own sea and marine resources heard internationally.
