Govt seizes 1,000Kgs of ivory, arrest...

Govt seizes 1,000Kgs of ivory, arrests three West Africans

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Daily Monitor

Uganda Wildlife Authority and police have recovered a tonne of ivory and taken three West Africans into custody following a joint operation in a Kampala suburb. Two of the suspected traffickers are from Guinea-Bissau and the other is a national of Liberia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14) Nov '14 africhaiti 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14) Oct '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 21
News Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Quest 5
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 ISIS 2
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 other poop 1
News Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Azat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,823 • Total comments across all topics: 279,106,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC