.com | Libyan 'hell' driving new migrant surge

Monday

Nightmarish conditions in Libya are helping to drive a surge in the numbers of migrants attempting to reach Italy in the depths of winter, humanitarian officials and asylum seekers say. European efforts to close the route are also thought to lie behind a 30 to 40% increase in the number of mainly African migrants who have landed at Italian ports in the first two months of this year, compared to the same period in 2015 and 2016.

Chicago, IL

