Seattle Communists holding Revolutionary Study Groups

Thursday Jan 5

Photos by Valeria Koulikova: Seattle Communists meet for a Revolutionary Study Group at the Capitol Hill Library on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Seattle chapter of the Communist Labor Party hosts bi-monthly Revolutionary Study Groups around the neighborhood, to facilitate ideas that will help fuel party's main goals. The Capitol Hill-based organization holds the discussions around the neighborhood, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Chicago, IL

