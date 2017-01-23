Burkina Faso makes the quarters

An unfortunate own goal by Rudinilson Silva set Burkina Faso on the way to a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau and a place in the African Nations Cup quarter-finals on Sunday. Bertrand Traore added the second with a simple breakaway goal just before the hour as Burkina Faso finished top of Group A with five points from three games, ahead of Cameroon on goal difference.

Chicago, IL

