West African HIV-2 prevalence associated with lower historical male circumcision rates

In West African cities, male circumcision rates in 1950 were negatively correlated with HIV-2 prevalence from 1985, according to a study published December 7, 2016 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Joao Sousa from the University of Leuven, Belgium, and colleagues. The HIV-2 virus likely emerged in humans around 1930-40 and is less widespread than the predominant HIV-1, remaining mostly within West Africa.

Chicago, IL

