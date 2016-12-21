Troubled Guinea-Bissau's new governme...

Troubled Guinea-Bissau's new government sworn in

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: New Vision

The tiny west African state has been in the grip of a power struggle since August 2015, when President Jose Mario Vaz sacked then premier Domingos Simoes Pereira, leader of the ruling African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde . Guinea-Bissau's new government was sworn in Tuesday, almost a month after Prime Minister Umaro Sissoco Embalo stepped into office tasked with ending a long political crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14) Nov '14 africhaiti 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14) Oct '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 21
News Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Quest 5
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 ISIS 2
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 other poop 1
News Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Azat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,442,050

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC