Nigeria, Morocco agree to build natural gas pipeline

Wednesday Dec 7

" Nigeria and Morocco say they have agreed to build a pipeline to carry Nigerian natural gas to North Africa and Europe in a major initiative to boost energy production and create industrial hubs to attract foreign investment. A statement Wednesday says the two countries' sovereign wealth funds will jointly develop the pipeline to run about 4,000 kilometers along the West African coast from Nigeria to Morocco on a route yet to be decided.

Chicago, IL

