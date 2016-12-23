MfD: Deprived Czechs' life expectancy...

MfD: Deprived Czechs' life expectancy comparable to poor states

Thursday

The life expectancy of Czech children born in excluded or socially deprived localities threatens to be as low as that of their peers in the poorest developing countries in Africa, daily Mlada fronta Dnes writes yesterday, citing demographic surveys. Czech economy has been growing and the population's living standard has been rising recently.

Chicago, IL

