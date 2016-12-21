Lockers lighten load for Lisbon's hom...

Lockers lighten load for Lisbon's homeless

Wednesday Read more: Bangkok Post

Everything Fabio Ferreira Silva owns fits inside one of the 12 bright yellow lockers in front of Lisbon's riverside Santa Apolonia rail station. Marcio Miguel, 36, looks through his so-called "solidarity locker" near Santa Apolonia railway station in Lisbon on December 15, 2016 Silva and other homeless people use the metal cabinets to store their belongings, which they used to drag around the hilly, cobblestone streets of the Portuguese capital in boxes, bags or shopping carts.

