IMF lifts freeze on Guinea-Bissau funding
Dec 2 The International Monetary Fund on Friday resumed payments to Guinea-Bissau which were suspended in June over the government's loan bailouts for two private banks. The decision by the IMF's board could also lead donors, which also suspended budget support equal to 2.1 percent of GDP for this year, to follow suit.
