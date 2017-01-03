Guinea Bissau: UN Chief Urges Resolution to Political Crisis

Expressing concern over the impact of a prolonged political and institutional crisis in Guinea-Bissau, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged the country's leadership to work towards a long-lasting political solution to the crisis on the basis of a regional roadmap agreed in September this year. "The Secretary-General shares the concern expressed by the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States on 17 December over the prolonged political and institutional crisis in Guinea-Bissau, which continues to negatively impact the people of the country," read a statement issued by Mr. Ban's office late yesterday.

