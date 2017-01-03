Guinea Bissau: UN Chief Urges Resolution to Political Crisis
Expressing concern over the impact of a prolonged political and institutional crisis in Guinea-Bissau, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged the country's leadership to work towards a long-lasting political solution to the crisis on the basis of a regional roadmap agreed in September this year. "The Secretary-General shares the concern expressed by the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States on 17 December over the prolonged political and institutional crisis in Guinea-Bissau, which continues to negatively impact the people of the country," read a statement issued by Mr. Ban's office late yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|africhaiti
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|21
|Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Quest
|5
|Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|ISIS
|2
|Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|other poop
|1
|Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Azat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC