Guinea Bissau: UN Chief Urges Resolut...

Guinea Bissau: UN Chief Urges Resolution to Political Crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Expressing concern over the impact of a prolonged political and institutional crisis in Guinea-Bissau, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged the country's leadership to work towards a long-lasting political solution to the crisis on the basis of a regional roadmap agreed in September this year. "The Secretary-General shares the concern expressed by the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States on 17 December over the prolonged political and institutional crisis in Guinea-Bissau, which continues to negatively impact the people of the country," read a statement issued by Mr. Ban's office late yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14) Nov '14 africhaiti 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14) Oct '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 21
News Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Quest 5
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 ISIS 2
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 other poop 1
News Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Azat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,115

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC