Gambia security forces a seize election commission HQa
The Gambia's security forces have taken over the headquarters of the electoral commission, its chairman says, as the country's president refuses to accept his loss in recent elections. Visiting West African leaders have met Mr Jammeh to try to persuade him to step down after 22 years in power.
