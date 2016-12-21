For every child, hope: Unicef releases series of poignant photographs detailing the work the charity does across the globe as it celebrates its 70th anniversary Unicef was first established in 1946 to 'bring help and hope' to children suffering in the aftermath of the WW2 On 70th anniversary of its founding, it renewed its call for people to reach out to millions of helpless children The world's largest children's charity has celebrated its 70th anniversary by releasing a series of photographs detailing the work it does to protect young people across the globe. Unicef was first established on 11 December, 1946 to 'bring help and hope' to children suffering in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.