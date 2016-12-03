Castro's Legacy

Castro's Legacy

Saturday Dec 3

Ironically, but not surprisingly, Fidel Castro's greatest contribution as a revolutionary thinker and organiser was not to Cuba but to the world outside of Europe and North America that aspired to liberation from the theology of Adam Smith and Karl Marx. Castro arrived and boldly, and at great risk to himself, his country and to his home region of Latin America and the Caribbean, proclaimed that the economic, political and military domination of the world by the US and Europe had resulted in dehumanising brutality and underdevelopment of people, and it had to be dispensed with.

Chicago, IL

