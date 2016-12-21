Cabo Verde's Regional Maritime Securi...

Cabo Verde's Regional Maritime Security Role Discussed

Thursday Dec 8

A recent visit to Cabo Verde by International Maritime Organization provided an opportunity to meet various Government agencies involved with maritime security and discuss the country's future role in regional maritime security activities. Cabo Verde has announced its intention to host the MultiNational Centre of Coordination under the proposed operational framework to support the wider region's maritime security Code of Conduct, which was signed by governments, including Cabo Verde, in 2013, to enhance cooperation to counter piracy and armed robbery at sea and other illicit maritime activity.

Chicago, IL

