Buhari meets Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister, Umaro Embalo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja met behind closed door with the Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Embalo. Speaking to State House correspondents through an interpreter after the meeting, Embalo said he was in Abuja to deliver President Jose Vaz's message to Buhari, requeting him to pay an official visit to Guinea-Bissau.

Chicago, IL

