Guinea Bissau's dominant party to boycott new government

Monday Nov 28

Guinea Bissau's dominant political party on Monday rejected President Jose Mario Vaz's newly-appointed prime minister and said it would refuse to join his new government, likely extending a year-long political paralysis. A boy stands in front of a sign of Guinea-Bissau's ruling political party, African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde , on election day in the capital Bissau March 18, 2012.

Chicago, IL

