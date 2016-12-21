ANC mourns death of Fidel Castro

Saturday Nov 26 Read more: Iol.co.za

The world woke up on Saturday morning to the shocking news that Fidel Castro passed away on Friday night in Havana at the age of 90. The news reverberated throughout the ranks of the ANC's National Executive Committee who are meeting in Kempton Park on Saturday. Members were emotional remembering the contribution of Castro to South Africa's liberation struggle, as well as the struggles of liberation movements across the continent.

Chicago, IL

