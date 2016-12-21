A Brief Understanding of Why Africans Are Hailing Fidel Castro As a Hero

This weekend the world woke up to the news that Fidel Castro, revolutionary and former Cuban president, was dead at 90. The reaction has been swift as it has been different - unsurprising considering it is for a man who generated both adoration and hate from different parts of the world. Indeed, Castro took a stand against colonial occupation on the African continent, deploying Cuban troops to Algeria, Guinea Bissau, Congo and later Angola - even while struggling through America's economic sanctions.

