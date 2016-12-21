A Brief Understanding of Why Africans...

A Brief Understanding of Why Africans Are Hailing Fidel Castro As a Hero

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: Essence Magazine

This weekend the world woke up to the news that Fidel Castro, revolutionary and former Cuban president, was dead at 90. The reaction has been swift as it has been different - unsurprising considering it is for a man who generated both adoration and hate from different parts of the world. Indeed, Castro took a stand against colonial occupation on the African continent, deploying Cuban troops to Algeria, Guinea Bissau, Congo and later Angola - even while struggling through America's economic sanctions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14) Nov '14 africhaiti 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14) Oct '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 21
News Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Quest 5
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 ISIS 2
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 other poop 1
News Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Azat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,835 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,753

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC