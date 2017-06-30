Ships Collide in the Dover Strait
The UK Coastguard report that a bulk carrier and an oil tanker collided in the Dover Strait. Although both vessels have been damaged, there is no water ingress and no pollution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|3
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC