Salinas Pueblo Missions to host July 4th citizen ceremony
A group of new U.S. citizens will be sworn in during a special July 4th ceremony at the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Field Office Director Jesse Mendez is scheduled to administer the Oath of Allegiance to 15 citizenship candidates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|3
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC