Salinas Pueblo Missions to host July 4th citizen ceremony

Salinas Pueblo Missions to host July 4th citizen ceremony

A group of new U.S. citizens will be sworn in during a special July 4th ceremony at the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Field Office Director Jesse Mendez is scheduled to administer the Oath of Allegiance to 15 citizenship candidates.

Chicago, IL

