Guatemala clears way to extradite ex-Mexican governor
Guatemala's Supreme Court on Thursday ratified the extradition of Javier Duarte, a former state governor from Mexico's ruling party wanted on charges of embezzlement and organised crime, and he could soon be turned over to Mexican authorities, a top official said. Carlos Morales, Guatemala's foreign minister, told reporters that the Mexican embassy in the Central American nation had been notified that the court's ruling allowed for Duarte to be taken to Mexico as soon as Mexican authorities can put him on a plane.
