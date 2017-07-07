Guatemala clears way to extradite ex-...

Guatemala clears way to extradite ex-Mexican governor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Star Online

Guatemala's Supreme Court on Thursday ratified the extradition of Javier Duarte, a former state governor from Mexico's ruling party wanted on charges of embezzlement and organised crime, and he could soon be turned over to Mexican authorities, a top official said. Carlos Morales, Guatemala's foreign minister, told reporters that the Mexican embassy in the Central American nation had been notified that the court's ruling allowed for Duarte to be taken to Mexico as soon as Mexican authorities can put him on a plane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,004 • Total comments across all topics: 282,319,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC