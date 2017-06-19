UPDATE 1-At least 11 killed by mudsli...

UPDATE 1-At least 11 killed by mudslide in western Guatemala

Tuesday Jun 20

At least 11 people have died in western Guatemala after heavy rains caused a mudslide that swamped homes, spilled onto a highway and buried two buses early on Tuesday, emergency services said. The buses were hit following the collapse of part of a hillside in the municipality of San Pedro Soloma, national disaster center Conred said in a statement.

