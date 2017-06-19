Rout by Macron's party expected in Fr...

Rout by Macron's party expected in French parliament vote

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

FILE - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, the president of La Republique En Marche party Catherine Barbaroux, delivers her speech at her Party headquarter in Paris, France. French President Emmanuel Macron's 14-m... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC