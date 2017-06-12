Readout of the Vice President's Meeting with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales
The Vice President met with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales in Miami, Florida at the inaugural Conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America. On behalf of President Trump, the Vice President recognized Guatemala for its strong commitment to the Alliance for Prosperity, and steadfast support in the fight against illegal drug trafficking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|3
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC