Readout of the Vice President's Meeting with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales

The Vice President met with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales in Miami, Florida at the inaugural Conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America. On behalf of President Trump, the Vice President recognized Guatemala for its strong commitment to the Alliance for Prosperity, and steadfast support in the fight against illegal drug trafficking.

