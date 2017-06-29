Rally fights deportation of Twin Citi...

Rally fights deportation of Twin Cities labor leader.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Star Tribune

Luciano Mejia Morales, who was part of a recent campaign to unionize janitors, was detained by immigration authorities right after his release from Hennepin County jail on a $3,000 bail following a Richfield traffic stop. His supporters argue his Central American homeland is unsafe for a U.S. deportee, particularly one who has been active in labor organizing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,537 • Total comments across all topics: 282,133,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC