President of Guatemala visits Raleigh for Consulate General opening
More than 100,000 Guatemalans register an address in North and South Carolina, so the new operation offers convenience for thousands. Ambassador Carlos Morales said the goal of Consulate General is to reach and meet the needs of Guatemalans in as many communities as possible.
