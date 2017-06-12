Prelate: people have a right to migrate for their survival
A Guatemalan bishop who has traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, for a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council emphasized that "people must have a right to migrate when their very lives are at stake, when their own country does not provide them with their basic right to live a dignified life." "A human being is worth more than money or than the international politics of countries who are only interested in their protecting own wellbeing," said Bishop lvaro Ramazzini of Huehuetenango.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|3
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC