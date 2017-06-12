Prelate: people have a right to migra...

Prelate: people have a right to migrate for their survival

A Guatemalan bishop who has traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, for a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council emphasized that "people must have a right to migrate when their very lives are at stake, when their own country does not provide them with their basic right to live a dignified life." "A human being is worth more than money or than the international politics of countries who are only interested in their protecting own wellbeing," said Bishop lvaro Ramazzini of Huehuetenango.

