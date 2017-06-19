Ministers at OAS Meeting Fail to Agre...

Ministers at OAS Meeting Fail to Agree on Venezuela Resolution

21 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Foreign ministers from across the Americas failed to reach agreement at a meeting on Monday on a resolution criticizing the government of Venezuela, which saw more violent protests in its capital as the discussions deadlocked in Mexico. Ministers from the 34-nation Organization of American States met in Mexico after they were unable to reach a consensus statement in May on the political and economic crisis rocking Venezuela.

