Magnitude 6.9 quake reported near Tajumulco, Guatemala Guatemala City ...
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala near the border with Mexico caused moderate damage to homes, triggered some landslides across highways and injured at least one person early Wednesday, officials said. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the tremor was centered 8 kilometers southwest of Tajumulco, Guatemala about 111 kilometers below the surface.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|3
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC