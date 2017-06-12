Magnitude 6.9 quake reported near Tajumulco, Guatemala Guatemala City ...

Magnitude 6.9 quake reported near Taj...

Magnitude 6.9 quake reported near Tajumulco, Guatemala

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala near the border with Mexico caused moderate damage to homes, triggered some landslides across highways and injured at least one person early Wednesday, officials said. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the tremor was centered 8 kilometers southwest of Tajumulco, Guatemala about 111 kilometers below the surface.

Chicago, IL

