Macron unveils 'Make our planet great...

Macron unveils 'Make our planet great again' website

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Macron unveils 'Make our planet great again' website in thinly-veiled dig at Trump's campaign slogan after US pulled out of Paris climate deal French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled his 'Make our planet great again' website in a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump. The initiative was first mooted by Macron after the US President pulled his country out of the historic Paris climate deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Dakota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC