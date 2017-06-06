Lavenburg Medical Group Joins VHI to Provide Eyecare to the Global Community

Lavenburg Medical Group is dedicated to bringing needed eye care services and eyewear not only to the local communities of Elkton and Newark but communities in need across the globe. The vision team based out of two ophthalmology practices in Elkton and Newark has partnered with Vision Health International for their upcoming mission from June 3-11 and has been raising funds throughout May to help their work abroad.

