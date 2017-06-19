Landslide buries homes and bus in wes...

Landslide buries homes and bus in western Guatemala; 11 dead

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: White Lake Beacon

National disaster agency chief Sergio Cabanas says the slide buried six homes, a small bus and a truck in the municipality of San Pedro Soloma, in the department of Huehuetenango.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,660 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC