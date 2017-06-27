Jamaica, Guatemala sign visa waiver a...

Jamaica, Guatemala sign visa waiver agreement

Thursday Jun 22

A visa abolition agreement has been expanded between Jamaica and Guatemala that will now seen holders of diplomatic and official passports being granted visa exemptions. Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith and Guatemalan Foreign Minister, Carlos Raul Morales Moscoso signed the agreement in Mexico on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

