Jamaica, Guatemala sign visa waiver agreement
A visa abolition agreement has been expanded between Jamaica and Guatemala that will now seen holders of diplomatic and official passports being granted visa exemptions. Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith and Guatemalan Foreign Minister, Carlos Raul Morales Moscoso signed the agreement in Mexico on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
