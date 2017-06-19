Homesick? Two immigrant entrepreneurs...

Homesick? Two immigrant entrepreneurs are creating virtual reunions.

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: WNED

It's a typical country wedding in Mexico, this one taking place in the town of Poza Redonda, in the state of San Luis PotosA . The bride and groom exchange vows and then things get rowdy with a traditional dance, clapping and flashing lights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,778 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC