Guatemalan TV journalist survives gunshot to head

Two unidentified gunmen on June 14, 2017, shot Carlos Danilo RodrA guez Ixtecox, the owner and director of the local TV channel Multiviral Canal 19, in a small grocery store his family owns in Puerto Barrios, on Guatemala's Caribbean coast. Around 5:30 p.m on June 14, two people entered the Don BaratA3n shop and shot the journalist in the head and the right arm, according to news reports .

