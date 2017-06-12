Guatemala prosecutors eye president i...

Guatemala prosecutors eye president in kids' home fire probe

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NewsOK.com

Guatemalan prosecutors say they will seek to have President Jimmy Morales' immunity of office lifted in order to investigate him in connection with a children's home fire that killed 41 girls. Mayra Veliz is general-secretary of the Public Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC