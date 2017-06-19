Guatemala: Mudslide Kills 11, Injures...

Guatemala: Mudslide Kills 11, Injures 9 In Mountainous Indigenous Village

GUATEMALA CITY, June 21 -- A mudslide in an indigenous village in Guatemala killed 11 people and injured at least nine more on Tuesday, the emergency services said. Heavy rains caused the mudslide that swept away five houses in the western village of San Pedro Soloma, said the head of the National Disaster Reduction Coordinator, Sergio Cabanas.

Chicago, IL

