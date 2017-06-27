Guatemala high court denies bid to pr...

Guatemala high court denies bid to probe president in fire

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Powhatan Today

Guatemala's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request to have President Jimmy Morales' immunity of office lifted to permit an investigation of him in connection with a fire that killed 41 girls at a home for troubled youth. The request was presented this month by two opposition lawmakers, who argued that Morales might share responsibility for the fire because officials arrested in the case reported to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,370 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC