Guatemala high court denies bid to probe president in fire
Guatemala's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request to have President Jimmy Morales' immunity of office lifted to permit an investigation of him in connection with a fire that killed 41 girls at a home for troubled youth. The request was presented this month by two opposition lawmakers, who argued that Morales might share responsibility for the fire because officials arrested in the case reported to him.
