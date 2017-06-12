Guatemala arrests 5 more officials in...

Guatemala arrests 5 more officials in kids' home fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: The Miami Herald

In this March 12, 2017 file photo, people carry the coffin containing the remains of 14-year-old Ana Roselia Perez Junay, who died in a fire at a children's shelter, to the cemetery in Zaragoza, Guatemala. Guatemalan authorities have arrested five more officials on charges related to the March fire at a state-run home for troubled youth that killed 41 girls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC