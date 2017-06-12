Guatemala arrests 5 more officials in kids' home fire

In this March 12, 2017 file photo, people carry the coffin containing the remains of 14-year-old Ana Roselia Perez Junay, who died in a fire at a children's shelter, to the cemetery in Zaragoza, Guatemala. Guatemalan authorities have arrested five more officials on charges related to the March fire at a state-run home for troubled youth that killed 41 girls.

