Father Stanley Rother, first martyr born in U.S., to be beatified Sept. 23

Friday Jun 23

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City has released a three-minute trailer to a forthcoming documentary on Father Stanley Rother, a U.S. priest who worked in Guatemala for 14 years until he was brutally murdered in 1981 and who will beatified in September. The documentary is titled "The Shepherd Cannot Run: Father Rother's Story."

