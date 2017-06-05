El Azteca Restaurant celebrates tenth...

El Azteca Restaurant celebrates tenth anniversary

Photo by Roger Gavan On May 24, town and village officials and members of the Florida and Warwick Valley Chambers of Commerce joined owner Bernardino Morales and his staff to celebrate the tenth anniversary of El Azteca II Mexican restaurant at 117 South Main St. in the Village of Florida. - It was a major milestone and so on Wednesday, May 24, Bernardino Morales and his wife, Erica Barajas, saluted their loyal customers with a music-filled evening, discounts, free cake and T-shirts.

