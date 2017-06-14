At least 1 reported injured after large earthquake strikes Guatemala
At least one person was injured after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake shook western Guatemala, near the border of Mexico, on Wednesday, damaging homes and triggering landslides, officials said. The earthquake struck at 1:29 a.m. local time in the department of San Marcos west of the capital near the Mexican border, Guatemala's emergency coordination agency said.
