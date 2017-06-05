Abdias Hernan Pedro Ignacio

Abdias Hernan Pedro Ignacio

Born July 26, 2014, in San Sebastian Coatan Huehuetenango, Guatemala, he was the son of Rigoterto Pedro Pedro Andreas and Juana Criselda Ignacio Sebastian, both of whom survive. Woodlawn Family Funeral Centre is handling the arrangements.

