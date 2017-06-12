6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala, shakes southern Mexico
Guatemala City: A strong earthquake hit southwestern Guatemala near the border with Mexico in the early hours of Wednesday, cutting power and injuring at least one person after a church collapsed, officials said. The 6.9 magnitude quake damaged buildings in the neighboring southern Mexican state of Chiapas, authorities there said, but there were no immediate reports of deaths in either country "The earthquake was felt throughout the national territory and damage assessment has begun," said Julio Sanchez, spokesman for Guatemala's Conred national disaster center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|3
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC