3 dead in magnitude 6.9 quake near Ta...

3 dead in magnitude 6.9 quake near Tajumulco, Guatemala

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: SFGate

Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales, center, arrives to the National Emergency Coordination Agency's headquarters in Guatemala City, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Morales says two people died in a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala near the border with Mexico on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC