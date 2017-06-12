3 dead in magnitude 6.9 quake near Tajumulco, Guatemala
Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales, center, arrives to the National Emergency Coordination Agency's headquarters in Guatemala City, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Morales says two people died in a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala near the border with Mexico on Wednesday.
