Why Did This Once Thriving Lake Disap...

Why Did This Once Thriving Lake Disappear?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: National Geographic

Previously known for having vast blue-green waters, Lake Atescatempa is now little more than a few puddles of mud. Once known for its fish-filled waters, Lake Atescatempa in Guatemala has dried up, leaving nearby residents hungry and displaced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,531,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC